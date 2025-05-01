What are the systematic names of the following compounds? Indicate the configuration (R or S) of each asymmetric center.
a. D-glucose
What are the systematic names of the following compounds? Indicate the configuration (R or S) of each asymmetric center.
a. D-glucose
What are the systematic names of the following compounds? Indicate the configuration (R or S) of each asymmetric center.
b. D-mannose
Give a structure that corresponds to the name provided.
d. E-4-oxopent-2-enal
Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(c) CH3(CH2)5CHO