Multiple Choice
Which of the following does not represent a pair of resonance structures?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the resonance structures of (methyl azide, )?
Given the structure of (ozone) as , which of the following is a correct resonance structure?
Which of the following best describes the resonance hybrid of the acetate ion ?
Which of the following correctly represents a valid resonance structure for the cyanate ion ()?