Multiple Choice
Which of the following pairs of compounds are resonance contributors of each other?
Given the following resonance structures of the acetate ion: (I) , (II) , and (III) , rank the structures from most to least stable.
Which of the following statements correctly describes the resonance structures of (methyl azide, )?
Which of the following best describes the resonance hybrid of the acetate ion ?
Which of the following statements about the resonance structures of the formate ion () is correct?
Which of the following correctly represents a valid resonance structure for the cyanate ion ()?