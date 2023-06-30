Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and ThiolsMaking Ethers - Alcohol Condensation
Problem 14a
Which of the following ethers can be formed in good yield by condensation of the corresponding alcohols? For those that cannot be formed by condensation, suggest an alternative method that will work. (a) dibutyl ether (b) ethyl n-propyl ether (c) di-sec-butyl ether

The Mechanism of Alcohol Condensation.

The Mechanism of Alcohol Condensation.
Johnny Betancourt
