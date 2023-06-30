Which of the following ethers can be formed in good yield
by condensation of the corresponding alcohols?
For those that cannot be formed by condensation,
suggest an alternative method that will work.
(a) dibutyl ether
(b) ethyl n-propyl ether
(c) di-sec-butyl ether
Verified Solution
9m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
23
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The Mechanism of Alcohol Condensation. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt