12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Making Ethers - Alcohol Condensation
Problem 10f
Heating an alcohol with sulfuric acid is a good way to prepare a symmetrical ether such as diethyl ether. a. Explain why it is not a good way to prepare an unsymmetrical ether such as ethyl propyl ether.
