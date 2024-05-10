12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Making Ethers - Alcohol Condensation
Problem 14-12
Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed condensation of n-propyl alcohol to n-propyl ether, as shown above. When the temperature is allowed to rise too high, propene is formed. Propose a mechanism for the formation of propene, and explain why it is favored at higher temperatures.
<IMAGE>
