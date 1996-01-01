Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NASFischer Esterification
Multiple Choice

Predict the major, organic product for the following reaction. The figure illustrates a reaction in which the product has to be determined. The reaction contains three reactants. The first reactant has the following structure: A 5-membered heterocyclic pentagonal ring is in a vertical orientation and consists of 1 O and 4 C atoms. O occupies the first position, which is the topmost vertex. A double bond is present between C 1 and C 2 and C 3 and C 4. C 1 is single bonded to a central C atom in the form of a line. The central C atom is double bonded to O above and single bonded to O H on the lower right. The second reactant written over the reaction arrow has the following structure: A 3-carbon alkane chain is depicted as a line structure using 2 zigzag lines. C 3 is single bonded to O H on the upper right. The third reactant is H 2 S O 4 written under the reaction arrow.

11
1:08m

Watch next

Master General Reaction with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
01:08
General Reaction
Johnny Betancourt
215
1
3
04:08
General Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
204
1
17
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.