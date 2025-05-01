Name the following:
a.
Which carboxylic acid is required to synthesize via Fischer esterification with ?
Which of the following is the correct IUPAC name for a carboxylic acid with a straight chain of carbon atoms and a carboxyl group at one end?
Without looking them up, rank the following compounds in decreasing order of acidity. These examples represent large classes of compounds that differ widely in acidity.
water, ethanol, 2-chloroethanol, tert-butyl alcohol, ammonia, sulfuric acid, hexane, hex-1-yne, acetic acid