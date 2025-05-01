Name the following carboxylic acids (when possible, give both a common name and a systematic name).
(d)
(e)
(f)
Name the following carboxylic acids (when possible, give both a common name and a systematic name).
(d)
(e)
(f)
The following carboxylic acids were named incorrectly. Provide the correct name.
(b) 6-bromocyclohexane carboxylic acid
Draw the structures of the following compounds:
(a) tert-butylamine
(b) α-aminopropionaldehyde
(c) 4-(dimethylamino)pyridine
Which carboxylic acid is required to synthesize via Fischer esterification with ?
Which of the following is the correct IUPAC name for a carboxylic acid with a straight chain of carbon atoms and a carboxyl group at one end?
Using IUPAC guidelines, what is the correct name for the carboxylic acid with the structure ?