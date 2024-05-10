9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Dehydrohalogenation
7:28 minutes
Problem 7.55f
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Predict the dehydrohalogenation product(s) that result when the following alkyl halides are heated in alcoholic KOH.
When more than one product is formed, predict the major and minor products.
(f) <IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
10
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice