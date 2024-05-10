9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Dehydrohalogenation
4:49 minutes
Problem 7.50a-c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Predict the products formed by sodium hydroxide-promoted dehydrohalogenation of the following compounds.
In each case, predict which will be the major product.
a. 1-bromobutane
b. 2-chlorobutane
c. 3-bromopentane
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
6
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice