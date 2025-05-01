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Multiple Choice
Which of the following molecules is aromatic according to Hückel's rule ( π electrons)?
A
Cyclooctatetraene ()
B
Cyclohexane ()
C
Benzene ()
D
Cyclobutadiene ()
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1
Identify the key criteria for aromaticity according to Hückel's rule: the molecule must be cyclic, planar, fully conjugated (p orbitals overlapping continuously), and contain a total of \$4n + 2\( π electrons, where \)n$ is a non-negative integer (0, 1, 2, ...).
Determine the number of π electrons in each molecule by counting the electrons in the double bonds or lone pairs that contribute to the conjugated system. For example, each double bond contributes 2 π electrons.
Check the structure of each molecule to see if it is planar and cyclic with continuous overlap of p orbitals. For instance, cyclohexane is saturated (no double bonds) and not conjugated, so it is not aromatic.
Apply Hückel's formula \$4n + 2\( to the number of π electrons found in each molecule. Solve for \)n$ and check if it is a whole number. If yes, the molecule satisfies the electron count for aromaticity.
Combine all criteria: only molecules that are cyclic, planar, fully conjugated, and have \$4n + 2$ π electrons are aromatic. Identify which molecule(s) meet all these conditions.
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