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Multiple Choice
Which of the following compounds is ?
A
B
C
D
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1
Recall the definition of antiaromatic compounds: these are cyclic, planar molecules with a continuous overlap of p-orbitals (conjugated system) that contain 4n π electrons, where n is an integer (n = 1, 2, 3, ...). This leads to destabilization due to electron delocalization.
Analyze each compound for the criteria of antiaromaticity: it must be cyclic, planar, fully conjugated, and have 4n π electrons.
For Cyclooctatetraene, note that it is cyclic and has 8 π electrons, but it adopts a non-planar 'tub' conformation, which prevents continuous overlap of p-orbitals, so it is not antiaromatic.
For Benzene, it is cyclic, planar, fully conjugated, and has 6 π electrons (which fits the 4n+2 rule, with n=1), making it aromatic, not antiaromatic.
For Cyclopentadienyl anion, it is cyclic, planar, fully conjugated, and has 6 π electrons (4 from double bonds plus 2 from the negative charge), fitting the 4n+2 rule, so it is aromatic, not antiaromatic.
For Cyclobutadiene, it is cyclic, planar, fully conjugated, and has 4 π electrons, which fits the 4n rule with n=1, making it antiaromatic due to destabilization from electron delocalization.
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