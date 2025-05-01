Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
(c) benzene → p-methoxybenzaldehyde
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
(c) benzene → p-methoxybenzaldehyde
Explain why hydroxide ion catalyzes the reaction of piperidine with 2,4-dinitroanisole but has no effect on the reaction of piperidine with 1-chloro-2,4-dinitrobenzene.
Rank the following compounds from greatest tendency to least tendency to undergo nucleophilic aromatic substitution:
chlorobenzene
1-chloro-2,4-dinitrobenzene
p-chloronitrobenzene
Which of the following statements about nucleophilic aromatic substitution is true?
Provide the structure of the product formed from the reaction of 1-bromo-2,4,6- trinitrobenzene with one equivalent of sodium methoxide.