Understand the concept of pH: pH is a measure of the hydrogen ion concentration in a solution. It is calculated using the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><mo>-</mo><msup><mi>log</mi><mn>10</mn></msup><mo>(</mo><mi>[H<sup>+</sup>]</mi><mo>)</mo></mrow></math>, where [H<sup>+</sup>] is the concentration of hydrogen ions.