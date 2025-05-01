Textbook Question
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(h) the hemiacetal form of 5-hydroxypentanal
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Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(h) the hemiacetal form of 5-hydroxypentanal
Identify the hemiacetal functional group in each of the following molecules. These molecules may not be stable enough to be the favorable product in an equilibrium reaction.
(c)
Provide a mechanism for the formation of the hemiacetals shown. [Only (c) is favored as written.]
(a)
Which of the following cyclic hemiacetals would you expect to have the highest Keq for their formation? Explain your answer.
(a)