a. Which of the hydrogens in the structure in the margin is the easiest for a chlorine radical to remove?
b. How many secondary hydrogens does the structure have?
a. Which of the hydrogens in the structure in the margin is the easiest for a chlorine radical to remove?
b. How many secondary hydrogens does the structure have?
Rank the following radicals in decreasing order of stability. Classify each as primary, secondary, or tertiary.
a. The isopentyl radical,
b. The 3-methyl-2-butyl radical,
c. The 2-methyl-2-butyl radical,
d.
Use the information in Table 4-2 (p. 167) to rank the following radicals in decreasing order of stability.
For each set of reactive intermediates, rank them in order of reactivity (1 = most reactive).
(b)
What is the correct order of stability of the following alkyl radicals (from most stable to least stable): , , , ?
Rank the following carbon radicals in order of decreasing stability: (methyl radical), (secondary radical), (tertiary radical), (primary radical).