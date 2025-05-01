Rank the following radicals in decreasing order of stability. Classify each as primary, secondary, or tertiary.
a. The isopentyl radical,
b. The 3-methyl-2-butyl radical,
c. The 2-methyl-2-butyl radical,
d.
Rank the following radicals in decreasing order of stability. Classify each as primary, secondary, or tertiary.
a. The isopentyl radical,
b. The 3-methyl-2-butyl radical,
c. The 2-methyl-2-butyl radical,
d.
Use the information in Table 4-2 (p. 167) to rank the following radicals in decreasing order of stability.
For each set of reactive intermediates, rank them in order of reactivity (1 = most reactive).
(b)
What is the correct order of stability of the following alkyl radicals (from most stable to least stable): , , , ?
Rank the following carbon radicals in order of decreasing stability: (methyl radical), (secondary radical), (tertiary radical), (primary radical).
Which of the following radicals formed by cleavage of a bond is the most stable in isobutane ()?