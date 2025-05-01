For each set of reactive intermediates, rank them in order of reactivity (1 = most reactive).
(b)
For each set of reactive intermediates, rank them in order of reactivity (1 = most reactive).
(b)
What is the correct order of stability of the following alkyl radicals (from most stable to least stable): , , , ?
Which of the following radicals formed by cleavage of a bond is the most stable in isobutane ()?
Use the information in Table 4-2 to explain why toluene (PhCH3) has a very high octane rating of 111. Write an equation to show how toluene reacts with an alkyl free radical to give a relatively stable radical.
A student adds NBS to a solution of 1-methylcyclohexene and irradiates the mixture with a sunlamp until all the NBS has reacted. After a careful distillation, the product mixture contains two major products of formula C7H11Br.
b. Rank these three intermediates from most stable to least stable.