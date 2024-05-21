11. Radical Reactions
Radical Stability
Problem 4-30
Rank the following radicals in decreasing order of stability. Classify each as primary, secondary, or tertiary.
a. The isopentyl radical, (CH3)2 CHCH2—⋅CH2
b. The 3-methyl-2-butyl radical, CH3—⋅CH—CH(CH3)2
c. The 2-methyl-2-butyl radical, CH3—⋅C(CH3)CH2CH3
d. <IMAGE>
