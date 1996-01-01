Recall the common types of hybridization and their geometries: \(s p^3\) hybridization involves one s and three p orbitals mixing to form four equivalent hybrid orbitals arranged tetrahedrally; \(s p^2\) hybridization involves one s and two p orbitals mixing to form three hybrid orbitals arranged trigonal planar; \(s p\) hybridization involves one s and one p orbital mixing to form two hybrid orbitals arranged linearly.