For each of the following compounds and ions,
1. Draw a Lewis structure.
2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.
3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.
b. [CH2OH]+
Which type of bond angle is typically observed in molecules with -hybridized orbitals?
In the molecule ethene (), what is the hybridization of the carbon atom involved in the double bond?
Given the structure of (1-propanol), what is the hybridization of the carbon atom bonded directly to the hydroxyl group?