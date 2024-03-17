8. Elimination Reactions
SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
Problem 89
For each of the following reactions, draw the major elimination product; if the product can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomer is obtained in greater yield.
a. (R)-2-bromohexane+high concentration of CH3O−
b. (R)-3-bromo-3-methylhexane+CH3OH
