8. Elimination Reactions
SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
Problem 9-71b
Explain how each of the following changes affect the rate of the reaction of 1-bromobutane with ethoxide ion in DMF.
c. The alkyl halide is changed to 1-chlorobutane.
d. The alkyl halide is changed to 2-bromobutane.
