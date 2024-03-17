8. Elimination Reactions
Problem 9-38b
Draw the substitution and elimination products for the following reactions, showing the configuration of each product:
c. 1-chloro-1-methylcyclohexane + CH3O−
d. 1-chloro-1-methylcyclohexane + CH3OH
