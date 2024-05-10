9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Dehydration Reaction
Problem 7.73
Write a mechanism that explains the formation of the following product.
In your mechanism, explain the cause of the rearrangement, and explain the failure to form the Zaitsev product.
<IMAGE> H2SO4, heat—> <IMAGE>
