9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Dehydration Reaction
Problem 7.35b
Show the product(s) you expect from dehydration of the following alcohols when they are heated in sulfuric or phosphoric acid.
In each case, use a mechanism to show how the products are formed.
(c) <IMAGE>
