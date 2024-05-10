9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Dehydration Reaction
7:02 minutes
Problem 7-61b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions. Additional products may be formed, but your mechanism only needs to explain the products shown.
(b) <IMAGE> H2SO4, heat—> <IMAGE> + <IMAGE> + <IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
10
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 4 videos