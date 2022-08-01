Negishi Coupling Reaction Example 1

So here we need to determine the product from the following Negishi coupling reaction. So remember what's the simplest way of looking at this? Well we have our halogen here, so this must be our carbon Hallett Therefore this whole benzene ring with the two methyl groups must represent our one here we have ZN connected to X. Which in this case is booming. So this must be our organic no zinc Halide. So the all keen portion must be R. two. So remember the X. Group of our carbon khallad and the C. Group of organic zinc Halide are lost in the process so that my R. One and R. Two groups can combine together. So we draw out our our one group. Then we have this our two group being attached so that would represent the product that I just formed. So basically the R. One group is replacing wherever the Z. And X group was. In order to maintain the same type of stereo chemistry around the AL keen double bond and what we just made is a product that's more conjugated and therefore more stable. Okay, so now that we've gone over the simple way of looking at this coupling reaction, click on the next video and see how exactly does the mechanism work to give us our more conjugated product

