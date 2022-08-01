So the Negishi coupling reaction follows the traditional steps. In terms of a coupling reaction and a catalytic cycle, we have our oxidative addition step followed by a transmit elation step ending with our reductive elimination step. So in the oxidative addition step we have the carbon halid basically um combining with the transition metal complex. Now remember the transition metal has a lone pair which gets from its d orbital electrons. It uses them to connect to the halogen. And then that causes this bond here to break and attach to that same palladium. So we wind up getting is our palladium with its two legans still attached Now being connected to our one and X. So that is our new transition metal complex. Now we're going to say that the R two group of the organic zinc compound or zinc khalid um transfers from zinc to the palladium complex. Alright, so what's going to happen here is this bond here breaks so that our two can attach to the palladium at the same time, the X. Leaves and attaches to the sink. So we wind up getting our palladium still connected to the same two Liggins now connected to R. One and our two. And then as a by product we have our zinc connected to to allergens. Then finally we have reductive elimination. So this stuff helps to form the coupling product that we want at the end and it also helps to regenerate our transition metal catalyst to help the whole process begin again. So we're going to have this structure here, we're going to bring it down. So are ones going to attach to our two And then R2 is gonna let go of the electrons in the bond and give them to the palladium to help regenerate our catalyst. Right now. We're going to have R one Connected to our two plus The regeneration of our catalyst. Remember the two main driving forces in terms of these types of coupling reactions is to help make a more conjugated, more stable product. But also um we want the transition metal to follow the 18 or 16 electron rule by reforming to its original state. It's no longer following the 18 or 16 electron rule. So I don't want to begin the process again and thereby retaining either 18 or 16 electrons and also helping to make more coupling product at the end. So remember when it comes to this Negishi type reaction, what's happening fundamentally is that we have a carbon Halide, it loses its X group, and then we have an organic zinc Halide which loses its Z and X group, R one and R two combined together to give us our coupling product at the end

