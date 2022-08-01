in this video, we're going to take a look at the Negishi coupling reaction. Now the Negishi reaction involves the coupling between a carbon Halide and an organic zinc Halide with a palladium or nickel catalyst. Now the reaction uses a palladium or nickel catalyst in the formation of mainly by a real or buy vinyl products. Now we're going to say here that the Negishi coupling reaction can mirror the generic setup for a cross coupling reaction. So in our generic cross coupling reaction we have our one X. Which represents our carbon Halide. We have our two C. Which represents our coupling agent. Through the use of a transition metal catalyst, we have the combining of R one and R two to give us our coupling product, C. X. Would just be our our by product. Now, if we take a look at the Negishi coupling reaction, we're gonna say we still have our one X. So we still have a carbon Hallett and we're gonna say here that the R one group of the carbon halid is represented by a vinyl or real. Um Al kiel, Benzel or an illegal group are too represents my coupling agent, but more specifically in terms of the Negishi coupling reaction, it represents my organic zinc khallad. So here are two can represent and our kill group, it could represent a Benzel group or an Alka Neil group. Now here, we're gonna say in terms of this coupling reaction, R C. Is represented by Z and X. Or X. Is either a chlorine or a broom mean, and we're gonna say here that the X group of the carbon khallad, as usual, is represented by good leaving groups of chlorine, bromine iodine or our trifle eight. Now R one and R two combined together to give us our coupling product here and then we have our byproduct being created so fundamentally what's happening looking at it in a simple way, we can say that we have the loss of this X from the carbon khallad and the loss of ZN X for my organic zinc Halide. And then what's left is R. One and R two, which coupled together, combined together to give us our product. So that's the simple way of looking at this reaction. Before we even talk about the mechanism. So based on this pattern, look and see if you can do the example that's below, click on the next video and see how I answer that same example question.

