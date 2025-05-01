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Multiple Choice
Which of the following compounds is aromatic?
A
Cyclohexane ()
B
1,3,5-Hexatriene ()
C
Cyclobutadiene ()
D
Benzene ()
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the criteria for aromaticity: a compound must be cyclic, planar, fully conjugated (p orbitals at every atom in the ring), and follow Hückel's rule, which states it must have \$4n + 2\( π electrons, where \)n$ is a non-negative integer (0, 1, 2, ...).
Analyze each compound to check if it meets these criteria. For example, cyclohexane (\(C_6H_{12}\)) is cyclic but saturated (no π bonds), so it is not aromatic.
Look at 1,3,5-hexatriene (\(C_6H_8\)), which has conjugated double bonds but is not cyclic, so it cannot be aromatic.
Examine cyclobutadiene (\(C_4H_4\)), which is cyclic and conjugated but has 4 π electrons, which fits \$4n\( (with \)n=1\(), not \)4n+2$, so it is antiaromatic rather than aromatic.
Finally, consider benzene (\(C_6H_6\)), which is cyclic, planar, fully conjugated with 6 π electrons. Since 6 fits Hückel's rule (\$4n + 2\( with \)n=1$), benzene is aromatic.
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