Which of the following compounds has substituents that are cis to each other? (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)
Which type of hydrocarbon geometric isomer has all of its atoms in the same plane?
Which statement best describes the possibility of and isomerism in cycloalkanes assuming the rings are planar?