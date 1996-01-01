Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about trans fats is true?
What property of double bonds accounts for the distinction between and unsaturated fats?
Which of the following compounds has substituents that are cis to each other? (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)
In a cyclohexane chair conformation, if two substituents are both on axial positions on adjacent carbons, what is the relationship between these substituents?