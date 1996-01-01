Multiple Choice
Consider the compound (benzyl chloride). How many different substituents are attached to the benzene ring in this compound?
5
views
Master Why we need functional groups. with a bite sized video explanation from JohnnyStart learning
Consider the compound (benzyl chloride). How many different substituents are attached to the benzene ring in this compound?
Which of the following correctly matches the molecules to the names of the functional group?
Which of the following best describes the difference between a ketone and an aldehyde?