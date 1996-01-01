Multiple Choice
Which of the following compounds is classified as a carboxylic acid?
Which of the following polysaccharides have glycosidic linkages as their main chain connection?
Consider the compound (benzyl chloride). How many different substituents are attached to the benzene ring in this compound?
Which of the following correctly matches the molecules to the names of the functional group?