Identify the acidic hydrogens in each molecule and their typical pK_a ranges: Phenol has an -OH hydrogen with pK_a around 10, Methanol's -OH hydrogen has pK_a around 16-18, Acetylene has a terminal alkyne hydrogen with pK_a around 25, and Acetone has alpha hydrogens (hydrogens on carbons adjacent to the carbonyl) with pK_a around 20.