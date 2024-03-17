3. Acids and Bases
You are planning to carry out a reaction that produces protons. The reaction will be buffered at pH=10.5. Would it be better to use a protonated methylamine/methylamine buffer or a protonated ethylamine/ethylamine buffer? (pKa of protonated methylamine=10.7; pKa of protonated ethylamine=11.0)
