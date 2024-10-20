Learn about pKa: The pKa value is a measure of the strength of an acid. It is the negative logarithm of the acid dissociation constant (Ka). Mathematically, it is expressed as <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>p</mi><mi>K</mi><mi>a</mi> = -<mi>log</mi><mo>(</mo><mi>K</mi><mi>a</mi><mo>)</mo></math>. A lower pKa value indicates a stronger acid.

View full solution