a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
3.
4. (CH3CH2)4C
a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
3.
4. (CH3CH2)4C
Which of the following refers to a disinfecting chemical dissolved in alcohol?
Which of the following is the correct IUPAC name for the alcohol with the molecular formula ?