Organic Chemistry9. Alkenes and AlkynesAlkene Stability
A double bond in a six-membered ring is usually more stable in an endocyclic position than in an exocyclic position. Hydrogenation data on two pairs of compounds follow. One pair suggests that the energy difference between endocyclic and exocyclic double bonds is about 9 kJ/mol. The other pair suggests an energy difference of about 5 kJ/mol. Which number do you trust as being more representative of the actual energy difference? Explain your answer. Endoclyclic

exocyclic

107

116

105

110

heats of hydrogenation (kJ/mol)

