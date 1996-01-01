9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkene Stability
1:18 minutes
Problem 9c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Conjugated dienes, molecules containing two alkenes separated by one single bond, are discussed in detail in Chapter 21. (a) Considering the observed ∆H° of hydrogenation, is hexa-1,3-diene (conjugated) or hexa-1,4-diene (unconjugated) more stable?
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
35
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Understanding trends of alkene stability. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice