What is the correct IUPAC name for the compound with the formula ?
A
Bromohexane
B
Bromobenzene
C
Bromocyclohexane
D
1-Bromocyclohexane
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molecular formula given: \(C_6H_5Br\). This indicates a compound with 6 carbons, 5 hydrogens, and 1 bromine atom.
Recognize that \(C_6H_5\) corresponds to a phenyl group, which is a benzene ring missing one hydrogen, rather than a straight or cyclic alkane chain.
Recall that when a bromine atom is directly attached to a benzene ring, the compound is named as a substituted benzene, specifically 'bromobenzene'.
Understand that 'bromohexane' would imply a six-carbon straight chain alkane with a bromine substituent, which does not match the formula \(C_6H_5Br\) because hexane is \(C_6H_{14}\), and adding bromine would change the formula differently.
Similarly, 'bromocyclohexane' or '1-bromocyclohexane' refer to bromine attached to a cyclohexane ring (\(C_6H_{11}Br\)), which also does not match the formula \(C_6H_5Br\).
