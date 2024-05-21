13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Problem 11-40 (a)
Show how you would convert 2-methylcyclopentanol to the following products. Any of these products may be used as the reactant in any subsequent part of this problem.
(a) 1-methylcyclopentene
(b) 2-methylcyclopentyl tosylate
(c) 2-methylcyclopentanone
