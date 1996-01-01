Draw complete Lewis structures for the following condensed structural formulas.
(d) CH2CHCHO
(e) (CH3)3CCOCHCH2
Draw the structure for each of the following:
c. ethyl vinyl ether
d. allyl alcohol
Which of the following is the correct condensed structural formula for pentane?
Given the following skeletal structure: a straight chain of four carbon atoms with no branches or double bonds, what is the correct condensed structural formula?
Which of the following is the correct condensed structural formula for butan-2-ol?
Which of the following is the correct condensed structural formula for a straight-chain alkane with five carbon atoms?