Draw a Lewis Structure for each species.
i. CH3OSO2OCH3
j. CH3C(NH)CH3
k. (CH3)3CNO
Draw complete Lewis structures for the following condensed structural formulas.
(d) CH2CHCHO
(e) (CH3)3CCOCHCH2
Draw the structure for each of the following:
c. ethyl vinyl ether
d. allyl alcohol
Which of the following is the correct condensed structural formula for difluoropropane?
Given the following skeletal structure: a straight chain of four carbon atoms with no branches or double bonds, what is the correct condensed structural formula?
Which of the following is the correct condensed structural formula for butan-2-ol?