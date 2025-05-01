Multiple Choice
Which statement best explains why reactions involving typically give low yields?
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Which statement best explains why reactions involving typically give low yields?
In an aldol condensation reaction between an and a , why is an excess of often used?
Which major product is formed when reacts with in the presence of in an reaction?
Which of the following best describes the major product formed when undergoes aldol condensation under basic conditions?
Which of the following best describes the major product formed when undergoes aldol condensation under basic conditions?
What product can be isolated from the following aldol condensation reaction?