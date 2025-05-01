Multiple Choice
In an aldol condensation reaction between an and a , why is an excess of often used?
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In an aldol condensation reaction between an and a , why is an excess of often used?
Which major product is formed when reacts with in the presence of in an reaction?
Which of the following best describes the major product formed when undergoes aldol condensation under basic conditions?
Which of the following is the major enone product formed from the aldol self-condensation of (3-pentanone) under basic conditions, followed by dehydration?
What product can be isolated from the following aldol condensation reaction?