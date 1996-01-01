Draw all the isomers that have molecular formula C5H11Br. (Hint: There are eight.)
c. How many of the isomers are primary alkyl halides?
d. How many of the isomers are secondary alkyl halides?
e. How many of the isomers are tertiary alkyl halides?
Draw a constitutional isomer for C4H11N containing a 1° amine at a
(a) 1° carbon,
(b) 2° carbon, and
(c) 3° carbon.
Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.
k. cyclobutylcyclohexane
l. cis-1-bromo-3-chlorocyclohexane