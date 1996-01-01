Draw a constitutional isomer for C4H11N containing a 1° amine at a
(a) 1° carbon,
(b) 2° carbon, and
(c) 3° carbon.
Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.
k. cyclobutylcyclohexane
l. cis-1-bromo-3-chlorocyclohexane
Which of the following is the correct IUPAC name for a compound with a four-carbon chain, a bromine substituent on carbon , and a ketone functional group on carbon ?